South African taxis pilot fare payments acceptance on standard smartphones

Minibus-taxi drivers in Cape Town in South Africa can now accept contactless payments on their smartphones using Visa’s Tap to Phone software point of sale (softPOS) solution.

Visa has launched the service in Cape Town with mobility provider Loop, enabling passengers using the firm’s minibus taxis on routes between the city’s Bellville and Mitchells Plain districts to pay their fares by tapping a driver’s smartphone with their contactless payment card or mobile device.

“The introduction of Tap to Phone means that drivers will now be able to accept digital payments (from enabled bank cards or phones) using their smartphones,” Visa’s country head for South Africa Lineshree Moodley says.



“The pilot of the Tap to Phone solution will commence with 70 digitally enabled taxis on the Mitchells Plain to Bellville route, with plans to roll out the solution to additional routes in Cape Town and across South Africa.”

Visa added Tap to Phone contactless payment acceptance for taxi drivers in Hong Kong in June 2022.

