Apple lets US iPhone users check Discover Card balances and transaction history in Wallet

Discover and Apple have worked together to expose live balances and history in Wallet

Apple iPhone users in the US with a Discover credit card will soon be able to opt in to a Connected Cards feature that enables them to check their card account balance and transaction history directly in Apple Wallet.

Apple has added the functionality to the beta version of its iOS 17.1 update in the US. Earlier this month it was revealed that the company has integrated Wallet with the UK’s Open Banking API and the same features are set to roll out for UK credit and debit cardholders.

“No such API exists in the US, so Apple has partnered specifically with Discover to enable this feature for Discover US credit cards,” according to a 9to5Mac report.

“The company did not comment on whether other US banks will add support in the future.”

