Samsung Wallet to roll out digital driving licences and IDs in Iowa and Arizona

Samsung Galaxy users will be able to add state IDs and driving licences to their smartphone

Samsung users in Iowa and Arizona will be the first in the US to be able to add and store digital versions of their driving licence and state ID documents to Samsung Wallet on their Galaxy smartphone.

In addition to rolling out support for state-issued digital credentials in the US, starting with Iowa and Arizona, Samsung is also planning to enable users to verify their age and their identity in third-party apps “in early 2024”.

“The update expands the Samsung Wallet experience by adding a convenient and secure way to use state-issued IDs and driver’s licences with a Galaxy smartphone, including the new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5,” Samsung says.

“Samsung will also release a software development kit (SDK) so developers can integrate online age and ID information into their applications to help reduce fraud and friction with the verification process.”

Samsung Wallet began letting US students add a campus ID to their Galaxy smartphone in July and added support for digital IDs, tickets and travel passes for Galaxy users in India in August.

Apple rolled out digital driving licences and IDs in Arizona in March 2022 and confirmed that Iowa had plans to roll out the service for Apple users in September the same year.

