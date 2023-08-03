Samsung Wallet lets users in India add digital IDs, tickets and travel passes to their Galaxy smartphone

DIGITAL ID: Indian citizens can now add a wide range of identity documents to Samsung Wallet

Residents of India with a Galaxy smartphone can now add digital versions of identity documents including their Aadhaar identity card, PAN tax registration card, driving licence and vehicle registration certificate to Samsung Wallet and use them to verify their identity across multiple use cases.

Samsung Wallet has rolled out support for digital IDs in India alongside a number of travel and mobility features that enable users to recharge their FASTag toll payments account, save flight boarding passes and “leverage a complete solution for train tickets within Samsung Wallet such as booking and saving tickets, checking train status, among others”, Samsung says.

“Users can add train tickets or boarding passes by scanning the QR or barcode or importing the image or PDF to Samsung Wallet.

“Users will be able to show proof of identity and travel documents needed to enter airports directly from Samsung Wallet, making it an extremely convenient option for them.”

“Apart from the four digital IDs — Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence and vehicle registration certificate — users will be able to access over 2,000 other IDs/documents directly from Samsung Wallet. Samsung, however, will not store any of this information and the details will be displayed on the device within the Samsung Wallet app,” the tech giant adds.

Samsung launched the digital wallet in June 2022 and announced it would be rolling the service out in India in January this year.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions