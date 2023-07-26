Samsung Wallet lets US students add a campus ID to their Galaxy smartphone

POWER RESERVE: Students can also use their digital ID on NFC readers when they have run out of battery

Students with Galaxy smartphones at 68 colleges, universities and higher education institutions across the USA can now add a digital version of their student identity card to Samsung Wallet and use it to access campus buildings and to make contactless onsite purchases.

Users will also be able to tap their digital ID on NFC readers on campus when their phone has switched off due to low battery power and without needing to unlock their device or turn on their screen using Samsung Wallet’s Power Reserve and Fast Mode functions.

Institutions supporting the service include Penn State University, University of Florida, Central Michigan University, University of North Alabama and Stevens Institute of Technology. The tech giant adds that it is “working closely with partners to expand the offering to even more institutions”.

Samsung launched the digital wallet in June 2022 and had rolled out the service in a total of 29 countries by January this year.

Penn State launched contactless mobile student IDs for students with Apple and Android NFC devices in January this year.

