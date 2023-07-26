Apple Pay goes live in Morocco

CONTACTLESS: CIH is rolling out support for Apple Pay using Dejamobile’s ReadyToTap payment platfform

Apple Pay has launched in Morocco with support for debit and credit cards issued by Crédit Immobilier et Hôtelier (CIH) and Groupe Crédit Agricole du Maroc banks.

Apple has added Morocco to its list of territories where the service is available and both CIH and Crédit Agricole have confirmed that the service is live and supports cards issued by them.

CIH is rolling out support for Apple Pay using Dejamobile’s ReadyToTap Payment for Issuers platform, which it also used to launch its CIH Pay mobile payment service for customers with an Android NFC mobile device in February 2022.

“After supporting CIH in the launch of CIH Pay on Android, the first NFC Issuer Wallet to be launched in Morocco in January 2022, we are now proud to support CIH in the launch of its Apple Pay service,” Dejamobile CEO Houssem Assadi says.

“CIH has once again confirmed its leadership in digital innovation by being among the first group of banks to launch Apple Pay in Morocco. We would like to thank the teams and management of CIH for their trust in Dejamobile. We renew our commitment to working alongside them to provide the best mobile payment services to their customers.”

Apple Pay went live in Honduras and Panama as well as in El Salvador and Guatemala in May and in South Korea in March.

• NFCW maintains a list of major OEM Pay systems and the territories where they are live and available for public use.