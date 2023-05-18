Apple Pay goes live in Honduras and Panama

Apple Pay has launched in Honduras and Panama with support for Mastercard and Visa credit and debit cards issued by BAC Credomatic and Banco Promerica in both countries as well as by Banco Ficohsa in Honduras.

Apple has added the countries to its list of territories and confirmed that at launch it supports cards issued by BAC Credomatic, Banco Ficohsa and Promerica, which operates as St Georges Bank in Panama.

Apple Pay went live in El Salvador and Guatemala earlier this month and in South Korea in March.

