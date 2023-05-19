City of Brighton boosts local economy with digital gift cards that can only be spent at local merchants

DIGITAL CARD: The prepaid gift card can be used to make in-store mobile payments at local merchants

Consumers in the English city of Brighton will soon be able to purchase a prepaid digital gift card that can be stored on a smartphone and used to make in-store mobile payments for goods and services at local retailers, restaurants, leisure attractions and other businesses.

The Brilliant Brighton business improvement district is launching the Brighton Gift Card to drive local spending, by encouraging residents and visitors to use participating independent businesses and national brands with outlets in the city.

Businesses can sign up to accept digital gift card payments for free and without needing additional point-of-sale hardware, while local employers are also being encouraged to use the card to distribute rewards to their employees.

Consumers will be able to purchase the digital card online and a physical version of the card will also be made available once the service has launched.

“A gift card that represents Brighton is something we’ve wanted to introduce for some time. Brighton has an amazing array of national and independent businesses creating an experience that just isn’t available anywhere else,” Brilliant Brighton CEO Gavin Stewart explains.

“The Brighton Gift Card will essentially be like our own currency and a celebration of all that is unique in our city.

“The gift card is a way that we can give back to our businesses in Brighton by encouraging local spend. It will also drive tourism and be a way that employers in the area can reward and incentivise their staff.

“What Brighton businesses need to do now is register to accept the card, free. It’s a route to new customers, increased footfall and repeat visits.”

