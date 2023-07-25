Amazon to roll out contactless pay by palm technology to Whole Foods Market stores across the USA

PALM PAY: Amazon One has been used to make more than 3m contactless biometric payments since 2020

Amazon-owned retail chain Whole Foods Market is to enable customers to gain access to the supermarket and make contactless payments for their purchases with their palm at all of its more than 500 outlets across the USA.

To date Amazon has rolled out its Amazon One biometric palm-recognition technology at more than 400 outlets — including 200 Whole Foods Market stores — nationwide, where it has been used to make a total of more than 3m contactless payments since it launched the service in September 2020.

“Amazon One will continue to be rolled out to Whole Foods Market stores in other states and US locations over the coming months” and its introduction will be completed “by the end of this year”, the retail giant says.

A short video shows how new customers can enrol for the service.

Amazon added the service at 11 Whole Foods Market stores in Colorado in April.

