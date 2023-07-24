Puma uses NFC to link physical sneakers with unique digital content

CONNECTED: Purchasers scan an NFC tag embedded in the left sneaker to access digital content

Purchasers of a limited edition pair of RS-XL sneakers in sportswear brand Puma’s Evolution of the Mixtape collection will be able to access digital content including exclusive music and videos by scanning an NFC tag embedded in the shoe with their smartphone.

Puma is releasing the sneakers in partnership with entertainment agency Roc Nation to mark the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

An NFC tag in the tongue of the left shoe will allow purchasers to access a mixtape of 14 previously unreleased tracks by Roc Nation artists, behind-the-scenes studio footage and a documentary about the history of hip-hop.

Legitimate — the technology provider that supplied the NFC tags — “was created with the belief that the future of blockchain means that we don’t need to mention blockchain at all,” says the company’s CEO Calvin Chan.

“That belief has been wholly manifested in this partnership with Puma and Roc Nation. The customers who purchase these sneakers will have access to exclusive, curated, and immersive digital content experiences without even thinking about what’s happening behind the scenes.”

In May Puma launched its Grailed Puma Slipstream sneakers that use NFC to let purchasers link to an NFT digital twin of the physical footwear.

