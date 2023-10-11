Google lets Pixel 8 users authorise NFC payments with their face

FACE UNLOCK: Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users will be able to use their face to authorise NFC payments

Purchasers of Google’s new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones will be able to make NFC payments using Google Wallet and access other compatible banking and payments apps with their face.

The phones include an upgraded version of Google’s Face Unlock biometric authorisation feature. The upgrade has been made possible by incorporating Google’s next generation Tensor G3 chip in both devices and using “new machine learning advances”, the tech giant says.

“Google Tensor G3 works with the Titan M2 security chip to protect personal information and make your Pixel more resilient to sophisticated attacks. And now, Face Unlock on Pixel 8 meets the highest Android biometric class, allowing you to access compatible banking and payment apps like Google Wallet,” Google explains.

Google launched three new Pixel devices with support for NFC and ultra wideband at its annual I/O developers’ conference in May.

