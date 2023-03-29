Half of drivers rank in-car payments as a top priority for connected car services

CONNECTED CAR: Drivers now rate in-car payments for parking, fuel, tolls and food as ‘highly desirable’

More than half of drivers globally would choose the ability to make in-car payments for parking, fuel, tolls and food as a priority when ranking the important features of connected car services (56%), according to a survey.

The survey also shows receiving information about the availability of parking spaces and traffic information updates are among the connected car features rated as most desirable by respondents.

“The survey data highlights how in-car payments have gone from being predominantly used by early adopters, to a highly desirable function, with a probability of choice for 56% of global respondents and ranking just 12% behind the top global priority,” connected vehicle services provider Parkopedia says.

“The rising demand for in-vehicle payments covers services such as parking, fuel, tolls and food across all age groups and technology engagement levels. The results show drivers gaining increased confidence using these services due to the reduction in perceived complexity and valuing the heightened convenience and removal of physical contact required.

“Figures from China show that the ability to make in-car payments has changed from being a ‘nice-to-have’ to a ‘highly desirable’ established feature for many young drivers — with double-digit year-on-year growth expected in this market from 2022 to 2030 — recognising that motorists have an increased level of trust in making payments from their vehicles and a desire for maximum convenience and a seamless user experience.”

The Connected Features Interest Survey was conducted by Techinsights with 4,990 drivers in the USA, UK, Germany, France, Italy and China.

Parkopedia launched an Amazon Alexa Skill that enables drivers in the US to find, reserve and make hands-free contactless payments for parking at off-street locations in June 2022.

