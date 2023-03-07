Utah lets drivers create a mobile driving licence on their smartphone with a selfie

DIGITAL LICENCE: To self-enrol, drivers need to download the GET Mobile app on their phone

Drivers in the US state of Utah can now opt to create and store a digital version of their driving licence on their Apple or Android smartphone by scanning their physical document and verifying their identity with a selfie using biometric facial recognition technology.

In addition to enabling remote self-enrolment for the NFC and QR code-enabled mobile driving licence (mDL) as part of a wider rollout, the Utah Department of Public Safety has also announced that holders of the Utah mDL can now use the digital credential to verify their identity at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints when travelling from Salt Lake City International Airport.

Holders can also use the Utah mDL to authenticate transactions at banks and credit unions that support the service and provide proof of age at select grocery stores across the state.

In order to generate their digital driving licence remotely, users first download and create a digital identity on the GET Mobile ID app using their state-issued identity card.

A short video shows how the initial GET Mobile ID onboarding process works.

Utah unveiled its plans to begin piloting the NFC and QR code-enabled mobile driving licences in April 2021 and America First Credit Union began letting customers use the digital credential to authenticate banking transactions in August 2022.

