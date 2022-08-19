America First Credit Union lets customers authenticate banking transactions with digital driving licence

AUTHENTICATION: AFCU customers in Utah can now use their mobile driving licence to verify their identity

Customers of America First Credit Union (AFCU) in the US states of Utah and Arizona can now use either state’s mobile driving licence (mDL) to securely verify their identity when accessing their financial information and conducting banking transactions at any of the credit union’s 121 branch locations.

Users will be able to authenticate their identity with the NFC and QR code-enabled digital driving licence stored on their mobile device “with a simple scan or tap” and without needing to show or hand over their mobile phone.

“As the fifth largest credit union in membership in the US, more than 930,000 AFCU members in Utah and Arizona will now be able to utilize mDLs to access their financial information,” the credit union says.

“AFCU will be able to accept other states with mDLs as they become available. AFCU will utilise GET Mobile Verify to securely identify their members, conduct transactions, sign up new members, and reduce the risk of fraudulent activity.”

Utah Community Credit Union announced it would be letting customers use Utah’s mDL as a legal form of identification for all banking transactions in June 2021.

Utah unveiled its plans to begin piloting the NFC and QR-enabled Utah mDL in April 2021 and the Arizona digital driving licence went live for Apple Users in March this year.

