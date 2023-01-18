Consortium to test digital driving licences and medical prescriptions as part of EU’s European Digital Identity Wallet pilot

CROSS-BORDER: The Potential Consortium will test digital ID in areas such as banking and healthcare

An international consortium of 148 public and private sector organisations from 19 European Union member states and Ukraine is to develop and test digital identity prototypes across six use cases including digital driving licences and medical prescriptions as part of the EU’s large-scale European Digital Identity Wallet pilot programme.

The Potential Consortium will carry out cross-border tests on the use of digital identity instruments compatible with the proposed wallet in areas such as banking, mobility, healthcare and administration. It will also develop prototypes that can be used as a qualified electronic signature and to access electronic government services, open accounts and register SIM cards.

The digital driving licence can be stored on a user’s mobile device and will enable contactless identity verification and licence checking at car rental services or during police checks, link to “other certifications covering legal requirements” and be fully interoperable between EU member states, the consortium says.

The key benefits of digital medical prescriptions that can be used “from the doctor’s prescription to pharmacy pick-up” will include the secure storage of sensitive health data, improved convenience through reduced waiting times, the sustainable development of the European healthcare ecosystem, transparent and streamlined processes for healthcare providers and patients, and easy access to medication across Europe.

The remaining four prototypes will aim to facilitate identification and authentication when users are opening or managing a bank account, accessing e-government services, signing contracts, declarations and other documents or registering and activating a SIM card, all whilst ensuring cross-border interoperability, compliance with European legal frameworks, maximum security and convenient user experience, the consortium says.

Potential is the fourth international consortium to confirm that it has been commissioned to participate in the European Digital Identity Wallet pilot programme alongside the Nordic-Baltic eID Project, the European Digital Identity Wallet Consortium and Digital Credentials for Europe.

The other participating consortiums will be testing the wallet for use cases including payments, travel, and professional and educational qualifications.

The EU revealed in November 2022 that it is preparing to go live with the European Digital Identity Wallet in 2024 and the European Council approved a proposed legislative framework for issuance and usage of the wallet in December.

