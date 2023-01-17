NFCW announces new dates and format for Contactless World Congress

NFCW’s Contactless World Congress online event series is to undergo a change in format to better align with feedback we’ve received from potential speakers, attendees and sponsors.

Rather than the ‘traditional’ concept of a conference that takes place over two or three days, Contactless World Congress will take the form of a rolling, year-round series of shorter events, both live and pre-recorded, that each focus on a single topic.

Our first session will now take place on 21 February and will focus on SoftPOS. More details of this event and what’s next in the new series will be available in the coming days.

“Post-Covid, the way that buyers research new technologies and new products and services has changed forever. Along with that comes a need for new ways for suppliers to reach and connect with potential customers, beyond traditional in-person events,” says NFCW editor and event director Sarah Clark.

“Our new format is designed to make it as easy as possible for buyers of contactless products and services to learn about new ways to build contactless solutions for their customers and, at the same time, provide suppliers with new ways to build their business in a format that works best for them.”

