Delhi buses to get mobile and contactless ticketing

INTEGRATED: Delhi plans to implement a digital ticketing system on more than 8,500 buses in the capital

The Government of Delhi’s Transport Department has issued a tender inviting suppliers to design and implement a digital ticketing system on the Indian capital’s bus networks that will enable passengers to pay for their journeys via mobile ticketing, a contactless card or a RuPay-enabled National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

The new system will be rolled out on more than 8,500 buses operated by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) in two phases. It will also be integrated with systems operated by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation’s Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

The tender document lays out the department’s requirements for the new system that include “the enabling infrastructure for digital tickets, daily and general passes, mobile tickets and passes, NCMC (debit, credit and prepaid) and other digital ticket initiatives”, an automated fare collection system, a mobile app and ticketing platform as well as an NCMC-compatible smart card platform.

DMRC launched its upgraded NCMC-compatible contactless fare collection system on Delhi’s airport express line in October 2021 and is now due to complete its rollout across all the city’s metro lines later this year, according to local media reports.

“Through [the NCMC card], commuters will be able to buy both bus and metro tickets,” officials told The Indian Express.

“More and more transit options will be added in the coming years to make travel more convenient.”

