Rome extends open loop contactless fare payments to buses and trams

TAP & GO: Open loop contactless fare payment is being rolled out across Rome’s bus and tram network

Passengers travelling on buses and trams in the Italian capital city of Rome will soon be able to make contactless fare payments with their physical or digital credit, debit or prepaid cards using public transportation operator Atac’s Tap & Go service.

The service will be rolled out on more than 2,100 transport vehicles by the end of the year “at a rate of at least 100 per day”, Atac says.

Atac launched the open loop contactless fare payment system on subway and local train services in September 2019 and began trialling it on Rome’s main bus routes in June this year.

