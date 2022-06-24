Atac pilots contactless fare payments on buses in Rome

CASHLESS: Rome bus users will soon be able to pay for travel using the contactless Tap & Go fare system

Rome’s public transport operator Atac is testing the Tap & Go contactless fare payment system already in use on the Italian capital’s subway network on one of the city’s main bus routes prior to implementing it across its entire bus fleet.

Tap & Go enables passengers to pay their fares by tapping their contactless bank card on a turnstile or in-vehicle validator and has recorded more than 11 million taps since its launch on the subway in September 2019.

“The success of Tap & Go in the metro convinced Atac to develop the project by extending it also to the surface service,” the transport operator says.

“The first Bus Tap & Go equipped with a contactless validator will be in service for the next 15 days on line 51, which crosses the historic centre.

“Atac staff will be present on board to illustrate the initiative to passengers, assist them and evaluate their satisfaction.

“The experimental phase will allow the optimisation of the service and testing of the devices in operation and so in real conditions.

“Starting from October 2022, Tap & Go will be gradually extended to the entire surface fleet. The operations will be completed by the end of the year.”

