Google Wallet arrives on Fitbit devices and expands to 12 more countries

Fitbit users are now able to add Google Wallet to Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches and then use their wearable to make contactless payments in 45 countries, including 7 of the 12 countries where Google Wallet is now available for the first time.

Users in the 12 new countries can make contactless payments and store debit and credit cards, tickets and passes on their Android NFC smartphones and Wear OS smartwatches as well as on a compatible Fitbit device, where available.

The new territories are Armenia, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Slovenia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Google has added them to its list of countries where Google Wallet can be used along with Malaysia – where the service also went live this week – and details of where it is available on Fitbit devices.

At launch Google Wallet has rolled out with support for Mastercard and Visa cards issued by:

Google Wallet began rolling out in 39 countries in July and expanded to a further six in August.

