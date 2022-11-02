Airports to get contactless biometric cards for secure two-factor access control

BIOMETRIC ACCESS: The cards have a fingerprint sensor to verify the ID of employees at points of entry

Airports in the USA and elsewhere around the world could soon begin testing biometric access control cards that use a built-in fingerprint sensor to verify the identity of employees or other authorised cardholders at points of entry to secure areas.

The biometric Aviation Security Credentials (ASC) Access Card is compatible with existing NFC access control systems and uses two-factor authentication to ensure that the person presenting the card to a reader is the legitimate and authorised card holder.

“ASC Access cards work by giving each user a card containing their unique fingerprint data in a secure chip,” biometric technology provider Zwipe explains.

“When placed near a reader, the card compares the fingerprint of the person holding the card with the fingerprint data stored on the card. If they are a match, the card generates an access code and directs the control infrastructure to grant access.

“The authentication process is self-contained within the card, so biometric data is not transmitted and separate biometric reader hardware is not required.”

Zwipe has launched the biometric cards in partnership with US-based airport management systems provider Civix Airports that works with “over 100 airports worldwide” as well as with the US Federal Aviation Administration.

Banks in India, Iraq, Mexico, Lebanon and Egypt announced plans to test biometric payment cards built on Zwipe’s fingerprint recognition technology in January, followed by the Mediterranean Bank in Libya and Al-Mansour Bank in Iraq in March and the National Bank of Iraq in April.

