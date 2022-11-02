First Abu Dhabi Bank brings biometric credit cards to the UAE

FAB SHARE: Cardholders can use the card to verify contactless and contact payments with their fingerprint

Customers of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) in the United Arab Emirates can now apply for a biometric credit card — the first to be launched in the country — that enables users to verify both contact and contactless payments with their fingerprint and earn reward points that they can redeem at more than 3,500 locations across the UAE.

The EMV-compliant FAB Share card incorporates a fingerprint sensor that stores the cardholder’s biometric data and allows them to authenticate transactions by holding their thumb on the sensor when making a payment.

FAB has launched the card in partnership with UAE retail giant Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), integrating it with MAF’s Share loyalty scheme and rewarding users for in-store, online and international payments on eligible brands and merchants with points they can spend at shopping centres, stores, restaurants, venues and other outlets “across the MAF ecosystem”.

“Innovations in biometric authentication represent a significant step forward in card security and protecting consumers from fraud, particularly as more people move to cashless payments for everyday purchases,” FAB says.

“By incorporating advanced fingerprint technology into the FAB Share cards, we are able to provide added confidence and safety for our customers, allowing them to enjoy the enhanced benefits of their store card with absolute peace of mind.”

