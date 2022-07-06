Belgium to roll out national digital identity app

The Federal Government of Belgium is to enable residents to store a digital version of their national identity card along with other official credentials in a digital ID wallet on their smartphone.

The state-run system would complement the existing Belgian digital identity app Itsme that can already be used to access government services online and will be developed “during 2023”, according to Secretary of State for Digitalisation Mathieu Michel.

The Swiss government has also announced this week that it is to develop a digital ID card and identity wallet.

