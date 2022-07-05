Swiss government to introduce digital national identity cards

Residents of Switzerland will be able to download and store a digital version of their national ID card in a digital identity wallet on their smartphone along with other digital credentials such as club membership cards and event tickets.

The Swiss Government is to develop a national digital ID infrastructure that will enable residents to obtain a digital ID card by downloading an app, scanning their physical ID card, passport or residence permit and verifying their identity using face recognition technology.

“Two pilot projects are being carried out internally. The Federal Roads Office is working on an electronic student driver’s permit. And federal employees could soon receive a digital legitimation card”, but the digital ID card “would not see the light of day before 2025”, according to Swiss newspaper Le Temps.

