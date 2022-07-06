Team Energie lets drivers in Germany make contactless fuel payments at the pump with their smartwatch

CONTACTLESS: Drivers can pay for fuel at the pump using a fuel payment app and their smartwatch

Drivers in Germany can now use their Apple Watch or Android smartwatch to make contactless payments at the pump at Team Energie fuel stations across the country via a fuel payment app without needing to take their smartphone out of their bag, pocket or vehicle.

After registering for the service, users select the pump they are using and their favoured payment method via the app on their wearable device and then authorise the transaction when they are ready to pay. Users receive a digital receipt when the transaction is confirmed.

Users without a smartwatch can also access the service using their Apple or Android smartphone.

Team Energie is rolling out the service across fuel forecourts in Brandenburg, Bremen, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony-Anhalt and Schleswig-Holstein using the Connected Fueling platform developed by Pace Telematics.

“Connected Fueling not only enables practical and fast payment via the smartphone,” Pace says.

“As the only provider in Germany so far, Pace now also supports payment via the Apple Watch and Android smartwatch.

“You can leave your smartphone in your pocket or in the car while you pay at the pump with your watch.”

Next: Get your free registration to Contactless World Congress, a new kind of event for a new kind of world.