Leeds United rolls out NFC contactless ticketing

DIGITAL TICKET: Fans will be able to scan the NFC ticket on their smartphone to enter the home stadium

Fans of Leeds United Football Club in England will be able to gain entry to home games at Elland Road stadium during the 2022-23 season by scanning a digital NFC season pass or match ticket stored on their smartphone or smart watch at stadium turnstiles.

The English Premier League side has rolled out digital-only NFC ticketing for all home matches at Elland Road because it offers “the safest, most convenient and flexible way to receive your match ticket whilst increasing security and protection against fraud, and is part of the club’s long-term sustainability plan to reduce paper and plastic use at the stadium,” the club says.

“Fans will now receive their season tickets and match tickets via email from the club. Within the email there will be a link to download your season tickets or match tickets directly to your smartphone,” the club explains.

“Once you have downloaded your tickets you will be able to add these directly to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay (Android) on your smartphone.

“To gain entry at the turnstile fans will simply need to open their wallet, choose the correct mobile ticket and tap their phone close to the screen as indicated in order to enter the stadium.”

The new system also enables ticket holders to store multiple digital tickets on a single device and transfer a ticket to a member of a family and friends group added to their supporter ID account should they not be able to attend a particular game.

A short video shows how the system works.

Liverpool Football Club introduced digital-only NFC ticketing for home games at Anfield Stadium in July 2021

Next: Get your free registration to Contactless World Congress, a new kind of event for a new kind of world.