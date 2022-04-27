Apple to add support for NFC peer-to-peer payments?

Apple has added support for NFC peer-to-peer payments to its iOS 15.5 beta 2 release, enabling users to transfer money between iPhones with a tap, according to a tweet.

The functionality uses the Tap to Pay for iPhone software point of sale (sPOS) feature that Apple announced in February and that is now in beta testing on iOS15.4.

“iOS 15.5 Beta 2 shows the new feature tap to pay for iPhone. You can now pay money from iPhone to iPhone with a tap,” the tweet says.

Payment service providers Stripe and Adyen are among those testing Tap to Pay for iPhone, with plans to roll out the feature later this year.

