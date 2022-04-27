PayPal and Alipay top digital wallet leaderboard

LEADERBOARD: The research identifies Amazon Pay, MTN Mobile Money and Orange Money as leading challengers

PayPal, followed by Alipay, are the top two digital wallet providers, with WeChat Pay, Apple Pay and Google Pay in third, fourth and fifth place, respectively, according to a Juniper Research Competitor Leaderboard report.

In addition to the five “established leaders”, the leaderboard also identifies Amazon Pay, MTN Mobile Money, Orange Money and Samsung Pay as being among the “leading challengers” in the digital wallet market.

The report comes as Juniper Research forecasts that the total value of digital wallet transactions worldwide will exceed US$12tn in 2026, compared with US$7.5tn in 2022, and says that this growth is being driven by “increasing merchant acceptance of digital wallet methods at eCommerce checkouts”.

Juniper Research’s Competitor Leaderboard is based on an assessment of the market standing of leading digital wallet providers based on each provider’s capacity, capability and products. It includes “assessing the size of their operations, financial performance and the sophistication of their digital wallet offerings”, the firm explains.

