Google Pay to let users in India share their transaction data for personalised offers and rewards

CONTROL: Google Pay users in India will be able to share their transaction data for personalised rewards

Google Pay users in India will soon be able to choose whether they want to share their transaction history and other activity data with the company in order to receive more personalised offers and rewards.

The latest upgrade to the Google Pay app in the country will include a ‘Personalisation within Google Pay’ feature that enables users to opt in or out of sharing their data and control the way their information is used to personalise the service.

Users choosing to share their data will also be able to delete individual transactions and activity records that they do not want Google Pay to use via their Google account.

“Starting next week, your Google Pay app settings will provide you with more controls to decide how your Google Pay activity is used to personalise features within the app,” says Google Pay’s Ambarish Kenghe in a blog post.

“All users will be asked to choose whether they would like to turn the control on or off as soon as they upgrade to the next version of the Google Pay app.

“Turning on ‘Personalisation within Google Pay’ will provide a more tailored experience within Google Pay.

“For example, you’ll receive more relevant offers and rewards based on your activity within Google Pay, including your transaction history.

“Even with this setting turned off, Google Pay will continue to work just as well — only without personalisation.

“Users who update Google Pay on Android and iOS can access these controls to modify their personalisation experience on Google Pay based on their preference.”

Google Pay introduced a feature that let users in India access personalised information about their spending habits in January.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources