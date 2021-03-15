Disney World to let Apple users access attractions with a digital pass

MAGICMOBILE: Disney’s phone- and watch-based NFC contactless passes will roll out first on Apple devices

Visitors to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will soon have the option to generate a contactless digital pass that enables them to use their iPhone, Apple Watch or other smart device to gain entry to the theme park and access other resort features and services.

The new Disney MagicMobile service is to be introduced in phases “starting this year” as an alternative to the resort’s existing contactless MagicBand wristband, beginning with an initial rollout for Apple devices.

“Guests will be able to create a Disney MagicMobile pass through the My Disney Experience app and add it to their smart device’s digital wallet,” Disney says.

“Most features will be available by just holding up your smart device near an access point, just like you do with a MagicBand.”

“Guests may choose to use Disney MagicMobile service or a MagicBand — pick whichever option works best for you during your visit,” the company adds.

“You can even use both and alternate between the two for added flexibility.”

Disney Resort hotel guests will still need to use the My Disney Experience app itself for online check-in and to store their digital room key.

