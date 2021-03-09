Sweden to introduce NFC vaccine certificates

Residents of Sweden will be able to store a digital certificate proving they have been inoculated against Covid-19 on their mobile phone or access their certificate via an NFC sticker attached to their passport by the beginning of June, the Swedish government has announced.

YGEMAN: Passports “by summer”

“We now have a model that is simple, safe and versatile. I see these vaccination certificates being in place by the summer,” Sweden’s minister for digital development Anders Ygeman told a press conference.

“Ygeman said he expected travel companies and countries to require internationally valid proof of vaccination in the future,” China’s Xinhua news agency reports.

“The certificate could also be used to access certain events or services in Sweden, Ygeman said, adding that provisions should be made to ensure that those who cannot be vaccinated will not be discriminated against.

“The certificate would be accessible through digital identification and could be saved on a smartphone or in a digital wallet. It could also be sent by regular mail, either as a paper document or an NFC (near field communication) sticker attached to the owner’s passport.

“An encryption key would be attached to enable the verification of its authenticity at border controls.”

Sweden revealed plans to introduce digital vaccine certificates in February.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources