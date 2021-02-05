Denmark and Sweden to introduce digital vaccine passports

COVID-19: Denmark is planning to issue digital vaccine passports in “three to four months”

The governments of Denmark and Sweden have both announced that they are to develop and introduce digital vaccine certificates that will enable residents to prove they have been inoculated against Covid-19.

“The two Nordic countries have said the coronavirus vaccine certificates would be designed to enable citizens to travel abroad, but also hinted they could potentially be used to check whether someone was vaccinated if they were attending something like a sports or cultural event,” an Agence France-Presse report published in the Guardian explains.

The Swedish government aims to complete the infrastructure for issuing digital vaccine certificates by June, while the Danish government is launching an online registry of citizens who have received a Covid-19 vaccination before the end of February, prior to rolling out digital certificates in “three to four months”.

“Now we are putting together digital infrastructure for a ‘vaccine passport’ and verification of this,” Sweden’s minister for digital development Anders Ygeman told a press conference.

“It will make the vaccination certificate more secure, simple and international.

“When Sweden and the countries around us begin to open up, there will likely be requirements for vaccination in order to travel and take part in other activities.”

In January the International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced plans to roll out a digital travel pass that can incorporate verified Covid-19 test results and inoculation records.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources