Moscow Metro to pilot face biometrics for transit ticketing payments

BIOMETRICS: Moscow Metro plans to add face recognition to its contactless payment ticketing system

Moscow Metro is to test a contactless ticketing system that enables passengers to pay their fares using facial recognition payment technology to verify their identity.

The biometric FacePay service will “allow paying for travel by ‘face’ at turnstiles and cash desks,” Moscow Metro says.

“The system is being tested and will be available to passengers throughout the metro by the end of 2021.”

Moscow Metro already uses face recognition technology in its security, safety and monitoring systems.

The city of Moscow announced in January that it would complete the rollout of contactless ticketing across all the Russian capital’s transit networks by the end of 2021.

