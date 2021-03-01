Sofia rolls out single journey QR mobile tickets across public transportation network

E-TICKETING: Passengers buy their ticket via MPass then validate it by scanning the QR code on a reader

Public transport users in Sofia can now buy and store single journey QR code e-tickets on their mobile device which they can validate for travel on metro, bus, tram and trolleybus services across the Bulgarian capital’s transit network.

Passengers can purchase their ticket on the day of travel via the MPass app with their credit or debit card and validate it by scanning the QR code on an onboard reader or at metro ticket barriers.

Users with Bulgarian A1, Vivacom or Telenor accounts can also opt to charge ticket purchases to their monthly mobile phone bill.

Once validated, tickets can be used for up to 90 minutes, but cannot be used for transfers between services.

Sofia’s Urban Mobility Center is rolling out the ticketing system as part of plans to introduce a fully integrated electronics payment system that will allow passengers to make contactless payments for their journeys directly from their credit or debit card and is currently in “testing mode”.

To date, passengers have only been able to purchase electronic daily travel passes via the MPass app.

