Fidesmo Pay expands to Switzerland

Fidesmo Pay launches in Switzerland with Cembra

Fidesmo Pay expands in Europe and is entering Switzerland by collaborating with Cembra, a leading Swiss provider of consumer finance products and services.

Tech company Fidesmo, providing the wearable payment service Fidesmo Pay, has entered a collaboration together with Cembra. This means that customers with one of the payment cards issued by Cembra will be able to connect it to a wearable with support for Fidesmo Pay and make contactless payments. Attractive Swiss wearable partners have already joined in and will launch their smart products based on Fidesmo Pay in the near future. As of end 2020, the bank has 1,030,000 credit cards in the Swiss market.

“Fidesmo is on a growth path and is starting in more and more countries, with innovative banks and service providers. We are very pleased that we could win Cembra to take our first steps with issuers in Switzerland and look forward to our further cooperation. It is especially important to me to emphasise great personal cooperation,” says Ulrich Dreefs, head of sales, Fidesmo.

Wearables with support for Fidesmo Pay are provided by several fashion brands and are sold online and in-store. The customer can choose from a variety of wearables — watch straps, bracelets, keyrings and much more. The payment card is easily and securely connected online when ordering the wearable and activated for payments through the Fidesmo app once the purchase has been received.

For more information go to fidesmo.com/pay

About Fidesmo

Fidesmo makes it possible to connect contactless services, such as payment, public transport tickets, office and hotel access and car keys, to a variety of devices, such as wearables, cards and phones. Providing a secure, constantly growing platform and a streamlined integration process, the Swedish tech company has earned the trust to work with the world leaders in access, payments, security and mobile devices. Fidesmo was founded in 2013 and has its headquarters in Stockholm and R&D offices in Madrid. Read more at fidesmo.com

About Cembra

Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of consumer finance products and services. Its product range includes consumer credit products such as personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance sold with these products, SME loans, invoice financing, and deposits and savings products. Cembra has over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employs more than 1,000 people from 39 different countries. The bank has its headquarters in Zurich and operates across Switzerland through a network of branches and online distribution channels, as well as credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers. Cembra has been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013. Cembra is rated A– by Standard & Poor’s and is included in the SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25 Index and in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.