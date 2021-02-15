Delhi Metro to roll out mobile and contactless ticketing across entire network

CONTACTLESS: Delhi travellers will soon be able to pay for their journeys via QR, EMV bank card or NCMC

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is to implement an upgraded contactless ticketing system across its entire network, enabling passengers to pay for their journeys via QR, an EMV bank card or a RuPay-enabled National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

DMRC has published its plans for the upgrade to its automatic fare collection system in an expression of interest document that invites tenders for a service that supports both account-based and open-loop ticketing in addition to pre-purchased QR code tickets that can be scanned to gain entry to the network.

“Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Limited invites proposals from the bidders for implementation of QR code, EMV-enabled account based ticketing (Mastercard/Visa), and Rupay-based open loop ticketing (National Common Mobility Card) extendable to feeder buses, parking services and other services in Delhi and comprehensive onsite maintenance of automatic fare collection system for phase I, phase II and phase III of Delhi Metro of supplied equipments/parts,” the expression of interest document states.

At present, only passengers on the metro system’s airport express line can purchase QR code tickets via the Ridlr public transportation app or pay for their journeys with a Rupay-enabled NCMC card.

Passengers on other metro lines can opt to pay for their tickets with a Metro travel card or a single-journey token.

DMRC says that it plans to roll out the new contactless ticketing service across its network “by 2022”.

India announced plans to roll out the NCMC national transit card in March 2019, but its official launch was delayed until December 2020.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources