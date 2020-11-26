Snapper lets transportation users top up their travel card with their iPhone

SNAPPER: Transport users can check their travel card balances and top up with their iPhones

Passengers travelling on buses and cable cars in Wellington, New Zealand, can now use their iPhone to instantly top up their Snapper transit card, check their card balance, collect refunds and view concessions and travel passes.

Apple users with an iPhone7/iOS13 and above can download the newly launched Snapper iOS app, scan their physical transit card with their smartphone and then top up their account balance by any amount up to NZ$300 (US$209).

“This is the first release of the Snapper iPhone app with more features to come in future releases,” Snapper says.

The Snapper app is already available for Android devices.

