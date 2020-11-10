Nottingham begins rollout of multi-operator contactless ticketing system

CONTACTLESS: Passengers can now use debit and credit cards and NFC phones to pay for travel around the city

Nottingham City Transport (NCT) has become the first transportation operator in the UK city to roll out Nottingham Contactless, a multi-operator ticketing system that lets passengers use open-loop debit and credit cards and NFC mobile phones to pay for fares across multiple transportation operators.

“The system automatically calculates the best fare for a customer based on their journeys each day, with customers travelling around Nottingham guaranteed never to pay more than the NCT all-day-ticket price. When leaving the bus, there’s no need to tap off, either,” NCT explains.

“Overnight the system adds up all of the journeys a customer has made during the day and deducts the money direct from a customer’s bank account.

“This first phase of contactless payments is for adult pay-as-you-go journeys, with contactless for other ticket types, such as students, groups, under-19s, short hops and even dog tickets to be made available in the next phase.”

Community bus service CT4N is set to go live on the platform later this year. The Nottingham Express Transit tram network will then follow in early 2021.

Public transport users in the Greater Nottingham area can also now make NFC top ups to their Robin Hood transit card to pay for travel on the city’s bus, tram and rail networks.

