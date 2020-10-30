Xiaomi lets customers use NFC tags to control their smart home devices

CONNECTED: NXP’s NTAG tags power Xiaomi NFC stickers enabling users to control their smart home devices

Owners of Xiaomi smart home devices can now configure, link, control and monitor their lighting, security, entertainment systems and other domestic appliances simply by tapping an NFC sticker with their NFC-enabled smartphone.

Users can place the Chinese electronics manufacturer’s PonPon Tile 2.0 NFC stickers around their home and use them to transfer instructions to devices for single or multiple combined tasks via the Xiaomi Mijia app and IoT platform.

Xiaomi is using NTAG NFC chips supplied by NXP for the new stickers.

“Configured in seconds, the Mijia (Mi Home) app and NXP-powered PonPon Tile 2.0 stickers allow users to: add new smart home devices with a few clicks; control devices from anywhere with their phone; orchestrate several home devices for a comprehensive set of tasks; get the status of different devices in real time; [and] share access to smart devices with friends and family members,” NXP says.

“Based on their preferences, users can create different scenarios for welcome-home, away-from-home and numerous other settings, such as dimming or turning off lights, locking doors, setting playlists and alarms, and waking up the TV,” the chip maker adds.

“The PonPon Tile 2.0 solution vastly reduces the complexity for users to achieve their desired setup by sparing them from time-consuming and frustrating setup processes.”

