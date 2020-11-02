Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes to install digital menu boards across USA and Canada

DRIVE-THRU: Customers can order, earn loyalty rewards and make contactless payments via digital menu boards

Customers at Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes fast food outlets will be able to order meals, earn loyalty rewards and make contactless payments at digital menu boards being rolled out to 10,000 redesigned drive-thru locations across the USA and Canada.

The boards incorporate ‘predictive selling’ technology that enables customers to receive promotional offers based on previous orders as well as on factors such as regional weather patterns and the time of day.

“This home-grown technology can dynamically learn ordering habits and also show the latest and trending menu items most ordered in your location,” parent company Restaurant Brands International explains.

The boards also support integration with loyalty programmes “via scanning, Bluetooth or near field communication”, enabling customers with loyalty cards to receive customised menu options and rewards.

“The digital drive-thru menu boards also have the flexibility to add immediate, remote contactless payment to allow guests to order and pay simultaneously and speed up drive-thru lanes,” says RBI.

A video shows how the digital drive-thru system works:

The digital boards have been installed at 1,500 Burger King outlets in the USA and 800 Tim Hortons outlets in the USA and Canada. Popeyes outlets are due to begin installing them later this year.

RBI says it aims to complete the full rollout across North America by mid-2022.

