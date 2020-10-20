Kazakhstan to roll out face recognition transit ticketing in 2021

FACE PAY: Nur-Sultan plans to equip its buses with face recognition payment technology from 2021

Passengers using public transport in the Kazakhstan capital of Nur-Sultan will be able to pay for their tickets by showing their face to an on-board camera from the beginning of next year.

“To pay in public transport, you just need to look at the camera — it recognises the face and immediately automatically removes the fare of 90 tenge (US$0.21) from the [user’s linked payment or transit] card,” New Europe reports the mayor of Nur-Sultan, Altay Kulginov, as saying.

“We have already tested it in a pilot mode. Now we want to install cameras on all routes in general starting next year.”

The city’s public transport network is due to put 100 electric buses equipped with the face recognition payment technology into service at the beginning of 2021.

The pilot face pay system launched on two buses in Kazakhstan’s capital in October 2019.

