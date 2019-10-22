Kazakhstan pilots face recognition bus ticketing

A new bus ticketing system that lets passengers use face recognition to make hands-free payments for their tickets has entered pilot testing in Kazakhstan’s capital city of Nur-Sultan.

“We created a bot in Telegram, where you can register your Individual Identification Number, take a picture, add a bus card and get into the system,” Almas Aimenov, founder of technology provider IPay, told New Europe.

“Then you give permission to use your data. After that, you can go into the bus where the equipment is installed and purchase a ticket without any payment or phone cards.”