Shinhan Card introduces iPhone case that lets owners use sounds to make contactless mobile payments

TOUCH-FREE: the iPhone case uses soundwave technology to enable users to make contactless payments

Card issuer Shinhan Card is providing consumers in South Korea, where Apple Pay is yet to launch, with a phone case that uses soundwave technology to enable them to make contactless payments with their iPhone.

Shinhan’s iPhone touch payment case allows cardholders to pay using a credit card uploaded to the issuer’s Shinhan PayFan app.

A post-paid transportation card will be added to the service in Q4 2020, the card issuer says.

The touch payment iPhone case integrates technology developed by Dansol which uses soundwaves to enable payments and data transmission with a card reader.

Shinhan Card piloted the phone case for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max in September, with versions for the latest iPhone 12 as well as older models due to follow.

Some 2,000 pilot versions of the case were sold at launch at a pre-order price of 4,000 KRW (US$39.50), with standard cases retailing at 63,000 KRW (US$55).

