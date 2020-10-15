Metro de Sevilla introduces tap-and-go ticketing payments

TAP&GO: Travellers in Seville can now use contactless cards or their mobile to buy and validate metro tickets

Passengers on Metro de Sevilla services in the Spanish city of Seville can now pay their fares using their contactless debit or credit cards or their mobile device without needing to buy or recharge a ticket from a ticket vending machine.

Passengers validate their journey with their physical or virtual card on entering and exiting the metro, and the same card can be used to pay for groups of travellers making the same journey.

Metro de Sevilla is the first metro network in the country to introduce a tap-and-go fare payment system. Earlier this month, Spanish national rail operator Renfe began the roll out of contactless ticketing across Spain’s suburban rail network.

