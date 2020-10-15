Russia paves way for introduction of biometric payments

The Russian government is expected to adopt a law that will enable Russian consumers to use face and voice recognition to authenticate in-store payments in shops, cafes and other retail outlets by the end of 2020, Izvestia reports.

“Amendments to the law, which increase the number of spheres of application of biometrics and clarify the requirements for data security, are highly likely to be adopted by the end of 2020,” Anatoly Aksakov, head of the State Duma Committee for Financial Markets, told the Russian newspaper.

A number of companies, including VTB bank, Rosselkhozbank, Dom.RF, Lenta hypermarkets, Coffee Bean coffee shops, X5 Retail Group and digital services provider Rostelecom, are said to be preparing pilot biometric payment projects in anticipation of the new law, Izvestia adds.

