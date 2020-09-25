Marshall University transitions to mobile-only NFC ID cards for staff and students

CAMPUS ID: Students can use their mobile-only ID to make payments, access on-site facilities and more

Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, USA, has responded to the Covid-19 pandemic by switching to a mobile-only ID system, removing the need to issue physical cards or for students to visit the campus ID office in person to register for a card and have their photograph taken.

The university launched its Marshall Mobile ID (MMID) card last year, as an alternative to its physical campus card, and has now implemented a full rollout, only issuing physical cards for individuals who don’t have a phone that supports the technology or who require visible, wearable credentials.

Students and staff can use their digital ID to access university buildings and events, make on-campus purchases and use on-site facilities with a contactless mobile card stored on their iPhone, Apple Watch or NFC-enabled Android device.

“By simply placing their phone or Apple Watch near a reader where physical campus IDs are accepted, they can enter residence halls, libraries and the Rec Center, buy lunch, make purchases at the university bookstore, print documents and more,” the university says.