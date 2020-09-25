Google Pay rolls out tokenized NFC card payments in India

TOKENIZATION: Indian consumers can now use Google Pay to make NFC card payments at the POS

Google Pay users in India can now make tokenized NFC-based credit and debit card payments at contactless POS terminals, starting with customers of Axis Bank and SBI “with Kotak and more banks expected to follow suit very soon”.

“With tokenization, Google Pay will enable safe and secure omnichannel experiences to help consumers use NFC-capable Android devices/phones to make contactless payments at over 2.5 million Visa merchant locations, scan and pay at more than 1.5 million BharatQR-enabled merchants, and pay bills and recharges from within their Google Pay app using their card,” the company says.

Google Pay began piloting tokenized NFC payments in India earlier in September.