Google Pay tests NFC card payments in India

TAP AND PAY: Google Pay is testing NFC-based credit and debit card payments in India Image: Android Police

Google Pay has begun testing tokenized NFC-based credit and debit card payments in India, enabling users of supported cards to add them to their payment options for NFC, QR and online payments.

“A couple of Google Pay support pages went up recently to help people get on board with the new payment option,” Android Police reports. “Right now, only Axis Bank credit/debit and SBI credit cards are supported.”

“Setting up your card for the first time requires you to undergo a quick verification process that involves punching in an OTP received from your bank.

“Once registered you can start using your phone to tap and pay at NFC-enabled terminals, scan Bharat QR codes, or make online payments where Google Pay is accepted.”