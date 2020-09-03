NPCI creates new company to take India’s UPI and RuPay global

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced the launch of subsidiary firm NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) with the aim of exporting its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) real-time mobile payments service and RuPay domestic payment card scheme to global markets.

“The growth and evolution of NIPL will result in a huge acceptance network for RuPay and UPI, which in turn will empower Indian travellers to avail homegrown payment channels,” NPCI says.

“NIPL will leverage the technical expertise, capabilities and experiences of NPCI to pioneer tailormade innovative solutions to help countries fast track their advancement.”