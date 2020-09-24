Thailand tests NFC wristbands for tracking Covid-19 patients and at-risk groups

SMART STATUS: Thailand is piloting NFC wristbands to track Covid-19 patients and those self-isolating

Staff in Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) are testing an NFC wristband that has been developed to track Covid-19 patients and people who are self-quarantining in a bid to control the spread of infection.

The wristband links to a smartphone app that enables a patient’s health status and treatment procedures to be updated, stored and analysed on hospital and DDC databases.

The wristband has been developed by Silicon Craft Technology (SICT) in collaboration with the DDC and Thailand’s National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA).

“The department will pioneer the wristband with DDC personnel and we will later evaluate the result with SICT and NSTDA so we can make it more advanced and further deliver the wristbands to other agencies, including the international communicable disease control office and the 12 offices of Disease Prevention and Control,” says DDC director-general Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai.